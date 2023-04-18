Trends :Apple Delhi StoreApple iPhone 15Tim CookRedmi Smart Fire TVApple BKC Store
Home » Tech » Apple and Goldman Sachs Launch High-Yield Savings Account for US Savers

Apple and Goldman Sachs Launch High-Yield Savings Account for US Savers

Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15 percent on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 05:48 IST

New York, US

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus. (File Photo)
The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9% Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus. (File Photo)

Apple Inc is seeking to attract U.S. savers with a new high-yield deposit account it announced on Monday with partner Goldman Sachs Group Inc amid increased competition among financial institutions for consumer dollars.

Apple said users of its Apple Card can earn 4.15 percent on savings accounts, or 10 times higher than the national average, citing March data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation that showed consumers earned an average of 0.37 percent on savings in bank accounts.

Regional and small banks are competing for deposits by dangling promotions, including higher rates and cash bonuses for opening new accounts.

Advertisement

The moves come after rattled consumers moved billions of dollars to banking giants from smaller lenders in March following the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

The Apple rate is higher than the 3.9 percent Goldman offers for an online savings account at its digital consumer bank, Marcus.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 18, 2023, 05:48 IST
last updated: April 18, 2023, 05:48 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Wows In Red Dress At Citadel World Premiere In London, Joined By Hubby Nick Jonas; See Pics

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics