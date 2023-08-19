Apple And Others Sign Letter Protesting India's PC Import Restrictions

The iPhone maker Apple has teamed up with a group of American businesses to express concern about India’s sudden introduction of tech import restrictions last month, claiming the move will damage India’s goal of becoming a global manufacturing hub and negatively impact consumers, Bloomberg reported.

According to the report, at least eight American trade groups, including Apple, have written a letter to U.S. officials, requesting them to encourage India to rethink a new policy. This policy, set to begin on November 1, will require a license for importing technology products like laptops, tablets, servers, and data center components.

India hasn’t explained the reason for this change, but it’s believed to be part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s campaign to promote local manufacturing in the tech sector, called “Made in India." The policy was originally meant to go into immediate effect earlier this month until authorities granted affected companies a three-month reprieve for them to obtain the required licensing.

Meanwhile, Apple has also started the manufacturing of the next-generation iPhone 15 in India. According to Bloomberg sources, Apple supplier Foxconn Technology Group plant in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur is gearing up to deliver only weeks after they start shipping from factories in China, as the company seeks to swiftly increase the volume of new iPhones coming from India.