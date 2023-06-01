Apple App Store Turns 15; Users Spent $1.1 Trillion On Apps In 2022

Apple has announced that its App Store ecosystem generated $1.1 trillion in developer billings and sales in 2022. The Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that more than 90 percent of billings and sales accrued solely to developers, without any commission paid to Apple.

“We’ve never been more hopeful about — or more inspired by — the incredible community of developers around the world. As this report shows, the App Store is a vibrant, innovative marketplace where opportunity thrives, and we’re as committed as ever to investing in developers’ success and the app economy’s future," said Apple CEO Tim Cook.

According to Apple, the economists from Analysis Group estimate that last year, App Store developers generated $910 billion in total billings and sales from the sale of physical goods and services, $109 billion from in-app advertising, and $104 billion for digital goods and services.

The Analysis Group study takes a closer look at the key drivers behind the growth in the App Store ecosystem — including rebounding demand for sectors like travel and ride-hailing, and strong growth in advertising spend in apps like social media and retail apps.

Developer billings and sales increased by 27 percent between 2019 and 2020; 27 percent between 2020 and 2021; and 29 percent between 2021 and 2022. Small developers in particular found tremendous success on the App Store — outpacing larger developers by growing their revenue by 71 percent between 2020 and 2022. The economists at Analysis Group believe growth rates of this kind are positive indicators, consistent with a flourishing marketplace full of dynamism, innovation, and competition.