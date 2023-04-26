Apple At Risk Of Chip Shortage As TSMC Reports Low Yields On 3nm Chipsets: Report

Apple’s upcoming 3nm chipsets, the A17 Bionic and M3, which are being manufactured by TSMC, are facing low yields, according to a recent report by EE Times. This could lead to a shortage of chipsets for the iPhone 15 Pro and the next generation of Macs.

TSMC CEO CC Wei addressed this issue, stating, “As our customers’ demand for N3 (3nm) exceeds our ability to supply, we expect N3 to be fully utilized in 2023, supported by both HPC and smartphone applications." This suggests that TSMC is struggling to keep up with the demand for 3nm chipsets, but they are expected to increase their yield gradually over the next few quarters.

TSMC is currently the only manufacturer, apart from Samsung, that has the capacity to manufacture 3nm chipsets. The yield for TSMC’s A17 and M3 chipsets is reportedly at 55%, which means that there might not be enough chipsets to produce the iPhone 15 Pro and M3-based computers to meet the expected demand. However, the report suggests that TSMC is on schedule to boost yields by around 5+ points each quarter.

If TSMC is successful in increasing its yields, then Apple should be able to meet the demand for its new devices. The shift to 3nm from the current 4nm of the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic is expected to result in both power and efficiency gains, which could make the iPhone 15 Pro a compelling update. Additionally, the updated camera sensor and the inclusion of USB-C are expected to further enhance the user experience.

