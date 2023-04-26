Trends :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Home » Tech » Apple At Risk Of Chip Shortage As TSMC Reports Low Yields On 3nm Chipsets: Report

Apple At Risk Of Chip Shortage As TSMC Reports Low Yields On 3nm Chipsets: Report

Apple's upcoming 3nm chipsets, the A17 Bionic and M3, which are being manufactured by TSMC, are facing low yields. Here's what we know.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 11:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple M3 could be months away.
Apple M3 could be months away.

Apple’s upcoming 3nm chipsets, the A17 Bionic and M3, which are being manufactured by TSMC, are facing low yields, according to a recent report by EE Times. This could lead to a shortage of chipsets for the iPhone 15 Pro and the next generation of Macs.

TSMC CEO CC Wei addressed this issue, stating, “As our customers’ demand for N3 (3nm) exceeds our ability to supply, we expect N3 to be fully utilized in 2023, supported by both HPC and smartphone applications." This suggests that TSMC is struggling to keep up with the demand for 3nm chipsets, but they are expected to increase their yield gradually over the next few quarters.

Advertisement

TSMC is currently the only manufacturer, apart from Samsung, that has the capacity to manufacture 3nm chipsets. The yield for TSMC’s A17 and M3 chipsets is reportedly at 55%, which means that there might not be enough chipsets to produce the iPhone 15 Pro and M3-based computers to meet the expected demand. However, the report suggests that TSMC is on schedule to boost yields by around 5+ points each quarter.

If TSMC is successful in increasing its yields, then Apple should be able to meet the demand for its new devices. The shift to 3nm from the current 4nm of the iPhone 14 Pro’s A16 Bionic is expected to result in both power and efficiency gains, which could make the iPhone 15 Pro a compelling update. Additionally, the updated camera sensor and the inclusion of USB-C are expected to further enhance the user experience.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

RELATED NEWS
Follow us on

About the Author

Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

first published: April 26, 2023, 11:33 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 11:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Filmfare Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Tabu, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Badhaai Do Win Big

+8PHOTOS

Akshay Kumar, Uorfi Javed, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ananya Panday, Huma Qureshi Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About