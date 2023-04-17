Apple BKC First Look Video: Here’s How India’s First Apple Store Looks Like

The first Apple store in India- Apple BKC at Jio World Drive Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, is opening to the public on April 18 at 11am. We at News18 visited the Apple BKC to get a glimpse of the store.

At Apple BKC, people can buy new Apple products, get after-sales support and learn more about using them with free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.

“At Apple, our customers are at the centre of everything we do, and our teams are excited to celebrate this wonderful moment with them as we open our first retail store in India," said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail. “Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community."

Apple BKC will offer a special Today at Apple series, “Mumbai Rising," running from Tuesday, April 18 — the store’s opening day — through the summer.

What’s special about the Apple BKC store?

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Apple BKC store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages. Apple has been operating in India for more than 25 years, and as part of its deep commitment to the community, Apple continues its long-term support for the Akanksha Foundation, Barefoot College International, Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF), and others.

