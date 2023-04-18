Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Opens Doors To First Apple Store In India At Mumbai's BKC; Watch Video

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar
Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 12:50 IST
New Delhi, India
“The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Apple CEO Tim Cook Tweeted.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will open its second retail store ‘Apple Saket’ in Delhi on April 20.
Apple CEO Tim Cook meets the people queued up outside, and clicks selfies with them. Cook’s friendly gesture of capturing a moment with fans shows his approachable nature and genuine appreciation for the company’s loyal customers.
Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the doors of the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai, and welcomes customers to the store. To celebrate the opening of its first store in India, Apple created a special playlist on the Apple Music app and released new wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the gates in another four minutes. Apple fans have been here since 4 am in the morning.
Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.
“Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said.
At the Apple Store in BKC, customers can take advantage of the convenient Apple Pickup service, allowing them to place online orders and pick up their products at a time that suits their schedule, making the shopping experience even more convenient.
Apple BKC will have more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, including local Indian languages.
Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 in Delhi.
Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.
During his first day in India on April 17th, Apple CEO had a meeting with top Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in Mumbai.
Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.
Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.
Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the grand opening of India’s first Apple store at BKC, Mumbai. Also, he is expected to interact with some visitors.
Apple Store Opening Live Updates: The Apple BKC store officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday. Located in the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex, the store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook stepped out of the Mumbai store and took selfies with the first Apple buyers who came in big numbers.
Soon after Mumbai, Apple is also opening another store in Delhi at the Saket inside Select Citywalk Mall. This store is named Apple Saket and will open to the public on April 20, 10 AM onwards. The Apple Saket store will be relatively much smaller compared to the BKC store.
At Apple BKC, people can buy new Apple products, get after-sales support and learn more about using them with free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.
