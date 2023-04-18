Trends :Apple Delhi StoreApple iPhone 15Tim CookRedmi Smart Fire TVApple BKC Store
Home » Tech » Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Opens Doors To First Apple Store In India At Mumbai's BKC; Watch Video

Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: Tim Cook Opens Doors To First Apple Store In India At Mumbai's BKC; Watch Video

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: After years of waiting, Apple’s first store in India is opening to the public on April 18, 11AM onwards. The store is named Apple BKC and Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the opening of the store and he is also expected to interact with some visitors. Stay tuned to this space for live updates.

Apple

Reported By: Debashis Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 12:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Advertisement
Read More
Apr 18, 2023 12:42 IST

Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: "The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible," Says Tim Cook

“The energy, creativity, and passion in Mumbai is incredible! We are so excited to open Apple BKC — our first store in India," Apple CEO Tim Cook Tweeted.

Apr 18, 2023 11:46 IST

Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: Apple Saket To Open On April 20

Apple CEO Tim Cook will open its second retail store ‘Apple Saket’ in Delhi on April 20.

Advertisement
Apr 18, 2023 11:19 IST

Apple Store Opening LIVE Updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook Takes Selfies With Customers

Apple CEO Tim Cook meets the people queued up outside, and clicks selfies with them. Cook’s friendly gesture of capturing a moment with fans shows his approachable nature and genuine appreciation for the company’s loyal customers.

Apr 18, 2023 11:07 IST

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: WATCH | Tim Cook opens the gates to India's first Apple store at Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex

Apr 18, 2023 11:05 IST

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Opens India's 1st Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC

Apple CEO Tim Cook opens the doors of the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai, and welcomes customers to the store. To celebrate the opening of its first store in India, Apple created a special playlist on the Apple Music app and released new wallpapers for iPhone

, iPad, and Mac.

Apr 18, 2023 10:57 IST

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: CEO Tim Cook To Open BKC Store At 11AM

Apple CEO Tim Cook will open the gates in another four minutes. Apple fans have been here since 4 am in the morning.

Advertisement
Apr 18, 2023 10:54 IST

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: India's 1st Apple Store In Mumbai's BKC To Open Soon

Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

Apr 18, 2023 10:43 IST

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: Second Store Will Open on April 20 In Delhi

Apr 18, 2023 10:31 IST

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: 'Apple BKC Is A Reflection Of Mumbai’s Vibrant Culture'

“Apple BKC is a reflection of Mumbai’s vibrant culture and brings together the best of Apple in a beautiful, welcoming space for connection and community," Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail, said.

Apr 18, 2023 10:20 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Live Pictures From Ground Zero

Apr 18, 2023 09:54 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Apple CEO Will Open The Gates At 11AM Today

Apr 18, 2023 09:44 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Apple Mumbai Store Offers Apple Pickup

At the Apple Store in BKC, customers can take advantage of the convenient Apple Pickup service, allowing them to place online orders and pick up their products at a time that suits their schedule, making the shopping experience even more convenient.

Apr 18, 2023 09:24 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: 100 Employees Who Collectively Speak 20 Languages

Apple BKC will have more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages, including local Indian languages.

Apr 18, 2023 09:02 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: People Stand In Queues Outside Apple store in BKC

Apr 18, 2023 08:55 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook To Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to hold a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 19 in Delhi.

Apr 18, 2023 08:27 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: What To Expect Inside Apple Store In BKC

Apple BKC is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations. The store is operationally carbon neutral, running on 100 percent renewable energy.

Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi.

Apr 18, 2023 08:20 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Meets Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran On His 1st Day In India

During his first day in India on April 17th, Apple CEO had a meeting with top Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in Mumbai.

Apr 18, 2023 07:50 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: Raveena Tandon To Mouni Roy, Bollywood Celebs Pose With Apple CEO Tim Cook

Several Bollywood celebs like Raveena Tandon, Vidya Balan, AR Rahman, Mouni Roy, Madhuri Dixit, Suraj Nambiar, singer Armaan Malik, and Farah Khan Ali, among others, arrived at the private store launch event on Monday.

Apr 18, 2023 07:36 IST

Tim Cook shares his first vada pav in Mumbai with Madhuri Dixit

Apr 18, 2023 07:32 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: A glimpse of the Apple BKC store at Jio World Drive, Mumbai

The first Apple store in India- Apple BKC at Jio World Drive Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, is opening to the public on April 18 at 11am.
Apr 18, 2023 07:31 IST

Apple BKC Store Opening Live Updates: What’s special about the Apple BKC store?

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Apr 18, 2023 07:29 IST

Apple BKC Opening Live Updates: Tim Cook Says "Hello Mumbai"

Apr 18, 2023 07:28 IST

WATCH Video: Inside India's First Apple Store- Apple BKC Mumbai

Apr 18, 2023 07:26 IST

Apple BKC Store Launch Live Updates: Apple CEO Tim Cook To Be Present During The Grand Opening

Apple CEO Tim Cook will be present at the grand opening of India’s first Apple store at BKC, Mumbai. Also, he is expected to interact with some visitors.

Read more

Apple Store Opening Live Updates: The Apple BKC store officially opened its doors to the public on Tuesday. Located in the Jio World Drive Mall in the Bandra Kurla Complex, the store was inaugurated by Apple CEO Tim Cook. Cook stepped out of the Mumbai store and took selfies with the first Apple buyers who came in big numbers.

Soon after Mumbai, Apple is also opening another store in Delhi at the Saket inside Select Citywalk Mall. This store is named Apple Saket and will open to the public on April 20, 10 AM onwards. The Apple Saket store will be relatively much smaller compared to the BKC store.

At Apple BKC, people can buy new Apple products, get after-sales support and learn more about using them with free ‘Today at Apple’ sessions.

What’s special about the Apple BKC store?

Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling. There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-metre-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

TRENDING NEWS