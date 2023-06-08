Apple CEO Tim Cook Confirms Using ChatGPT: Here's What He Thinks About The AI Chatbot

Apple CEO Tim Cook is excited and worried about the prospect of AI after he admitted to using the OpenAI chatbot ChatGPT to see its application. Cook was speaking in an interview this week, where he talked about the scope of AI and what he learnt from using the AI chatbot.

“Oh of course I use it. Yeah, I’m excited about it. I think there’s some unique applications for it and you can bet that it’s something that we’re looking at closely," Cook was quoted saying in an interview with Good Morning America. It is interesting to hear Cook saying that he has used ChatGPT, that too after companies like Samsung and even Apple had banned its employees from using the AI Chatbot.

But it is likely that Cook, like every other tech wizard, wants to keep himself abreast with the latest tech in the market. He has even talked about the metaverse over the past few months, and now that Apple has entered the Mixed reality space, those comments surely make sense.

Advertisement

Cook has seen the potential of AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard and he sees them as a big part of the future. However, he also pointed out the regulatory concerns of these AI chatbots, especially for their bias and the scope of misinformation being a threat.

The Apple chief understands that companies are working on these chatbots at a rapid pace but they shouldn’t forget to control usability and also self-regulate the technology to avoid mishaps.