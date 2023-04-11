Apple CEO Tim Cook Expected In India For Its First Store Launch This Month

Apple CEO Tim Cook is going to be in India for the store launches this month. The company has already announced that Apple is all set to launch its first premium store in India this month with two stores opening in Mumbai and Delhi on April 18 and April 20, respectively. Now, a report from Bloomberg says that Cook will be coming over to the country for the launches in both the cities.

Apple continues to increase its focus on the Indian market, where it has seen growth in the demand for iPhones, thanks to various sale offers and other discounts. As per the report, Cook will be part of launches in both the cities, where he is likely to meet the fellow Apple fanboys and other customers.

Advertisement

Earlier on Tuesday, the company announced that Apple BKC will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST, and Apple Saket will open for customers on April 20 at 10 a.m. IST.

The barricade for Apple Saket was revealed this morning and features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi’s many gates, each signifying a new chapter to the city’s storied past. Apple has even designed special Apple BKC and Apple Saket wallpapers and a curated playlists on Apple Music

Beginning April 20, customers will be able to stop by to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, find creative inspiration, and get personalized service and support from the store’s team of Specialists, Creatives, and Geniuses, the iPhone maker said.

The last time Cook visited was in 2016 which was also his first visit to the country. The report mentions that in addition to being there for the store launches, Cook is expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they could discuss the country’s production-linked incentive (PLI) and see the scope for Apple to be part of the manufacturing hub in the country in the near future.

Advertisement

Apple has repeatedly stated that India is an important market for the company, and Cook’s visit to be part of the store launch suggests the company could finally make inroads in the market with its global approach for the Indian consumers.

Read all the Latest Tech News here