Apple CEO Tim Cook In Mumbai; Meets Mukesh Ambani, N Chandrasekaran: Check Latest Updates Here

As Apple completes 25 years in India, CEO Tim Cook Monday took to the micro-blogging platform and said that he will welcome customers to its first retail store in India, which will open at Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex on Tuesday.

“Hello, Mumbai! We can’t wait to welcome our customers to the new Apple BKC tomorrow," tweeted Cook on Monday.

During his first day in India on April 17th, Apple CEO had a meeting with top Indian business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, and N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Tata Sons, in Mumbai, as per moneycontrol.com.

Cook visited Ambani’s residence, Antilla, where he met with Akash Ambani, chairman of Reliance Jio, and Isha Ambani, chairperson of Reliance Retail, who were also in attendance.

According to CNBC-TV18 sources, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook is scheduled to meet with India’s Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Deputy IT Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar during his visit to inaugurate the tech giant’s first retail store in the country this week.

Cook’s meetings with Indian officials are in line with Apple’s increasing focus on India, which is the world’s second-largest smartphone market, the report said.

“India has such a beautiful culture and an incredible energy, and we’re excited to build on our long-standing history — supporting our customers, investing in local communities, and working together to build a better future with innovations that serve humanity," Cook said in a statement

Apple BKC Store in Mumbai: All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant said the Apple BKC will serve as a dynamic space where customers can come together, explore Apple products and services, enjoy exceptional service, and learn how to get more out of their devices through free Today at Apple sessions.

Apple BKC store will open on Tuesday, April 18, at 11 a.m. IST in Mumbai. Apple BKC store is designed to be one of the most energy-efficient Apple Store locations in the world, with a dedicated solar array and zero reliance on fossil fuels for store operations.

According to the company, Apple BKC features a triangular handcrafted timber ceiling that extends beyond the glass façade to the underside of the exterior canopy, reflecting the unique geometry of the store. Each tile is made from 408 pieces of timber, forming 31 modules per tile with a total of 1,000 tiles that make up the ceiling.

There are over 450,000 individual timber elements, all of which were assembled in Delhi. “Upon entering the store, customers are greeted by two stone walls sourced from Rajasthan and a 14-meter-long stainless steel staircase connecting the ground level and the cantilevered mezzanine," Apple India said.

Apple BKC also offers Apple Pickup, which makes it even easier for customers to place an order online and pick up products when it’s most convenient for them. The store features more than 100 team members who collectively speak over 20 languages.

