Apple Could Bring An Even Bigger iPhone 16 Pro Max Next Year

Apple has gradually caved into public pressure by launching iPhones with a bigger screen, something that would have been unthinkable when Jobs was around. And next year the company could go another level with the rumoured iPhone 16 Ultra expected to get a 6.9-inch display.

Some reports say it will be called iPhone 16 Pro Max but the Ultra moniker has been making the news for a while, and with the development and leaked renders out there of a 6.9-inch iPhone model, those rumours could be close to reality.

But that’s really not the point of this piece. Bigger iPhones are welcome as the market trends have shown, and the lack of the demand for the iPhone Mini made it obvious that people wanting a compact phone are in a minority these days. The problem with Apple’s approach to bigger iPhones is the overall dimensions.

Many times, we have seen the iPhone Pros have sharp edges with a tall display that becomes a nightmare to grip. Now with reports saying that the iPhone 16 Pro version will go from a 6.7-inch to a 6.9-inch screen has got us worried. Granted, the display quality will be one of the best in the market, and the Retina OLED panel will show its flagship-worthiness.

But we are not sure if Apple makes these designs with consumers across the globe in mind. People with big hands can find it easy to use the 6.7-inch screen but going to a 6.9-inch that too with those sharp corners in place, we can already gauge the reviews coming out later this year talking about the comfort (lack of ) using the iPhone.

And if that isn’t enough to change, expect Apple to have a new price strategy for the Pro Max/Ultra model, just because the brand feels it can quote any price it wants and people will buy, which they do.