Apple Could Bring eSIM Variants Of iPhone 15 Series To More Countries In 2023

iPhone 15 series with eSIM-only variant could reach more countries when it launches in 2023 as per new reports. Apple introduced the first-of-kind eSIM iPhone 14 models in the US last year, which means you don’t have any physical SIM slot on the device.

And this week’s report hints that Apple will expand the support for eSIM-only iPhones with the iPhone 15 series this year to countries like France and some other parts of Europe. It is unlikely that Apple will launch this variant in Asian markets, where eSIM penetration is still low. eSIM has been around for sometime now and the first iPhones to get eSIM support (dual connectivity) were the iPhone X and Xr.

Gradually, we have seen the likes of Samsung and Google introduce eSIM tech into their premium devices for consumers across all markets. eSIM basically gives you a digital SIM registration for another mobile number, and telcos are trying their best to simplify the process of getting an eSIM. Adoption of eSIM in countries like India is negligible and we are some way from seeing the technology make its way to mid-range devices.

Coming to the iPhone 15 series, Apple is likely to launch them at its usual September timeline this year. The company is rumoured to have four variants, which includes the vanilla model, Plus, Pro and the Pro Max. Some reports even suggest that the Pro Max could be called Ultra but we don’t see that happening. It is also said that all the iPhone 15 models will feature the Dynamic Island notch, however, the Pro variants will still carry the ProMotion high-res refresh rate screen.

Apple is also expected to bring USB C for charging the iPhone 15 series, as the company is being compelled thanks to changing rules in Europe and other markets. Apple has already confirmed the dates for the WWDC 2023 conference which starts on June 5 and will be an online event this year as well.

