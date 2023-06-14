Apple Could Find It Hard To Sell The Vision Pro Headset In China: Here’s Why

Apple Vision Pro headset won’t be available in the market till early next year but Apple already has some issues launching the product in one of its most important markets. According to reports, Apple Vision Pro headset will require a name change if it has to sell in China, as the trademark for the name Vision Pro is owned by Huawei in the region.

The Vision Pro branding can be only used by Huawei in China, which means Apple will have to look for another name to sell its mixed reality headset, or find some kind of legal agreement with Huawei to sell its device as Vision Pro in the country.

The details for the trademark were first spotted by MyDrivers, who claims that Huawei signed up for the name and was granted the trademark to use Vision Pro from November 2021 to November 2031.

Advertisement

Huawei has already used the Vision brand name to sell its smart TVs and smart glasses in the region as per reports. So, for Apple to have any chance of launching its Vision Pro headset in China, it will have to agree to a monetary term with Huawei, which is unlikely to come cheap.