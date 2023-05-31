Apple Could Unveil 'Several New Macs' Alongside Mixed-Reality Headset At WWDC 2023

Apple’s WWDC 2023 event is less than a week away, where it is expected to make numerous announcements, including the launch of a mixed-reality headset, iOS 17, and new MacOS.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has also claimed that we will see “several new Macs" launching at the event. Due to the large number of products being launched, Gurman expects the WWDC 2023 keynote to be one of the longest ones Apple has organized yet.

“I’m expecting three major focus areas next week: 1) several new Macs, 2) the mixed-reality headset, 3) the new OSs," Gurman tweeted. He added, “with all of the new hardware and software, I expect the keynote to be one of Apple’s longest ever and easily exceed two hours."

In the past, Gurman has stated that the third-generation Apple Silicon Macs based on the M3 chipset would not be ready in time for WWDC 2023. Therefore, it is more likely that Apple will launch M2-based Macs instead, including the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air.

However, it is not clear what Gurman means by “several Macs" since it is hard to see what other M2-powered computers Apple will launch. On the other hand, 9to5Mac has learned from sources that Apple has been working on new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models with the M3 chip. The details are currently uncertain, and everything will become clear at the event.