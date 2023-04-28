Apple EarPods With USB-C Could Be In Mass Production Ahead Of iPhone 15 Launch: What We Know

With the iPhone 15 series rumored to shift to USB-C from Lightning, accessories including Apple EarPods and cables are also making a shift to USB-C. As spotted by MacRumors, popular leaker ShrimpApplePro has claimed that Apple Earpods with USB-C are already in mass production ahead of the iPhone 15 series launch in September this year.

“USB-C MFI cables and EarPods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening," ShrimpApplePro tweeted. Previously, the leaker has claimed that Apple’s supplier, Foxconn, will be manufacturing the units for the tech giant.

After an EU regulation forced Apple to switch to USB-C, Apple is expected to embrace the USB-C port for all of its iPhone 15 lineup—including the iPhone 15 vanilla models and the more expensive iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, as claimed by Ming-Chi Kuo, other Apple accessories like AirPods cases, MagSafe battery pack, and Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse are expected to make a switch to USB-C.

The demand for USB-C accessories will only go up with time as Apple has been using the Lightning connector for quite a while now, and it is more than likely that users already have a fair chunk of Lightning accessories, so to adapt to USB-C, it makes sense for Apple to launch a new set of accessories—with USB-C. At present, Apple provides EarPods with two interface options—Lightning and 3.5mm audio jack.

The switch to USB-C is a significant move for Apple, considering that the company has been using its proprietary Lightning connector since 2012. The EU regulation requiring tech companies to adopt a common charging standard prompted Apple to make this switch.

