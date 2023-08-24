Trends :Chandrayaan 3Sam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Apple Endorses California Bill On 'Right to Repair': What It Means

Apple urged members of the California legislature to pass the "right to repair bill" or "Senate Bill 244" as currently drafted, in a letter on Tuesday, which requires manufacturers to allow customers to fix damaged devices.

Reuters

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 16:45 IST

New York, United States of America (USA)

The iPhone maker’s move is a reversal from its years-long opposition towards access to repairs as the act would require electronic device makers to provide tools for repairing damaged appliances.

    • "We support "SB 244" because it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property," Apple said in the letter.

    first published: August 24, 2023, 15:55 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 16:45 IST
