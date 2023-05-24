Apple Event 2023: Date, Time, How To Watch Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote LIVE In India

Apple WWDC 2023: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has officially announced the schedule of its annual developer conference — the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) — which will take place from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple’s keynote will begin on June 5 at 10:30 pm IST in India.

At WWDC 2023, the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, tvOS, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.

Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote: Date And Time In India

The highly anticipated Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote is scheduled to take place on June 5th. For viewers in India, the event will begin at 10:30 pm IST. During this keynote, Apple is expected to unveil exciting updates and announcements regarding its latest software advancements and upcoming products.

How To Watch Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote Live in India.

The keynote address will be available via apple.com, the Apple Developer app, the Apple TV app, and YouTube, with on-demand playback available after the conclusion of the stream.

To watch the Apple WWDC 2023 Keynote live, you can follow these steps:

- You can watch the event in India on 5th June from 10:30 pm onwards on Apple’s website, Apple TV app, Apple developer app and YouTube.

- Visit the Apple India website: Apple typically provides a live stream of its keynote events on its official website. Go to www.apple.com and look for the WWDC 2023 event page.

- You can watch the WWDC keynote on any Mac, iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Apple’s native Safari browser or another browser like Chrome.

- You can also catch lives updates on our News18 website on June 5.

WWDC 2023 will primarily be online, with 175 session videos to be available on the Apple Developer website and in the Apple Developer app for anyone to watch for free.

In addition to the keynote, Apple will have developer-centric events like the Platforms State of Union where app developers can get access to the new tools and features that Apple will introduce for its products. On the same day, Apple will have the Design Awards where the developers are rewarded for their effort and technical expertise.