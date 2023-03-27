Apple Faces Internal Concerns About Launching Mixed Reality Headset: Here’s Why

Apple continues to build on the launch of the Mixed Reality headset this year. Reports hint that the company could unveil the product at the World Wide Conference 2023 (WWDC 2023) keynote that should happen around June.

But the product has faced a lot of delays and challenges on the technology side and now employees at Apple are not sure if the product is ready to be showcased in front of the public.

In fact, the company saw some of the people in the team building the XR headset leaving the project because of their doubts about the product and its market viability, as given in a report by the New York Times.

Advertisement

The report also says that Apple laid the blame on some of the employees part of the project and were asked to leave because the company wasn’t impressed with the pace at which the features of the headset was advancing. The design team handling the headset believe that its size and overall comfort is not refined to become a useful product.

It is not just the employees, Tim Cook and Co. have faced questions about the product by some senior executives as well but nothing has dithered Cook and his team from bringing the product this year to the market.

The XR headset coming out at the WWDC 2023 keynote is the ideal platform for the company, allowing the developers to get a close-up look at the product and the supposed realityOS platform that will be powering the hardware. It is likely to come for around $2000 (Rs 1.65 lakh approx) which makes it a premium product.

Advertisement

The latest Bloomberg update suggests Apple is close to the unveiling, now that it has been exhibited in front of top 100 Apple executives at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino this week. Either way, one can’t deny that the tech industry is keeping a close eye on Apple’s product launch, which could have a direct impact on the overall AR/VR sector in the coming years.

Read all the Latest Tech News here