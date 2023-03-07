Home » Tech » Apple Fixes Siri Remote Bug With New tvOS Update

Apple Fixes Siri Remote Bug With New tvOS Update

In December last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker was planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon.

Advertisement

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 16:29 IST

New Delhi, India

This update is only limited to the third-generation Apple TV 4K.
This update is only limited to the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

Tech giant Apple has released its tvOS 16.3.3 update with a fix for Siri remote bug.

The tvOS 16.3.3 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings application on the Apple TV by navigating to System and then Software Update, reports MacRumors.

Owners of Apple TVs who have enabled automatic software updates will automatically receive the tvOS 16.3.3 upgrade.

This update is only limited to the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

RELATED NEWS

“This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation)," the company said.

Advertisement

In December last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker was planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon.

With the Apple TV application, Android smartphone users would have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of depending on tv.apple.com on the web.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: March 07, 2023, 16:29 IST
last updated: March 07, 2023, 16:29 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Satish Kaushik Passes Away At 66: Calendar, Pappu Pager, Kanshiram And His Other Iconic Film Roles

+11PHOTOS

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Celebs Celebrate Holi, See Pics