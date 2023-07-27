Apple Foldable iPad Could Be A Reality Soon: What To Expect

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad and it might release in the near future. The latest report corroborates previous rumors surrounding the development of a foldable iPad.

According to a preview of an upcoming report from DigiTimes, Apple is looking into bringing foldable technology to tablets after working on foldable smartphones for some time. Notably, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier projected that the device might be released in 2024.

Other industry experts, like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young, had not yet received any information regarding such a product at the time, MacRumors reported. According to Kuo, the foldable iPad would have an all-new design as well as a lightweight and sturdy carbon fibre kickstand.

According to MacRumors, a foldable iPad, like foldable smartphones from Samsung and Google, would have a hinge that allows the device to be opened and closed like a book, resulting in a significantly larger display than existing models when unfurled.

The foldable iPad is expected to be priced higher than the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which starts at $1,099. Apple is exploring various options, including a foldable iPhone, iPad, and Mac, for future devices.

In related news, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the lower-end iPhone 15 and ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus models launching later this year will feature a 48MP rear camera lens with a new stacked sensor design that can capture more light.