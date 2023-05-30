Trends :BGMIOnePlus Pad ReviewiPhoneWhats AppNothing Ear Review
Apple Has Prototyped Coloured MagSafe Charger For iPhone Lineup: What It Means

Apple's popular iPhone accessory, the MagSafe Charger, was initially launched only in silver—but that could change soon.

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 12:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple MagSafe charger launched alongside the iPhone 12 series. (Photo by James Yarema on Unsplash)
Apple’s MagSafe technology has found a solid footing in its lineup of iPhones from the last few generations—with accessories like the MagSafe cases and the MagSafe Charger.

Apple is known for launching its products, especially iPhones and accessories, in a plethora of colourways—but the MagSafe Charger only launched in silver. This could change soon.

As per a report by MacRumors, Apple could have prototyped at least one coloured version of its MagSafe Charger for iPhone. This means that in the future, Apple could release a coloured version of the popular iPhone accessory.

This rumor comes courtesy of Twitter account @KosutamiSan. The account claims that Apple plans on releasing its outgoing MagSafe charger in an updated “colored" model—which would be in line with MagSafe Charging 3 Charging cables for the MacBook Air.

For those unaware, Apple bundles colour matching cables with the MacBook Air M2. Space Grey model has a Space Grey cable, and so on for other colours—Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. Apple also sells the coloured cables separately.

    • According to KosutamiSan, Apple’s potential coloured MagSafe Charger has “more saturation" compared to the MagSafe cables.

    Also, Apple could have prototyped an unreleased accessory called the ‘Magic Charger’ as well, featuring a coloured construction as well.  It will be interesting to see what comes off this new update—considering Apple is going to be launching its new iPhone 15 lineup in September. But it is possible that Apple could have already abandoned the project.

    About the Author

    Shaurya SharmaShaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology....Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 12:00 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 12:06 IST
