Apple Has Prototyped Coloured MagSafe Charger For iPhone Lineup: What It Means

Apple’s MagSafe technology has found a solid footing in its lineup of iPhones from the last few generations—with accessories like the MagSafe cases and the MagSafe Charger.

Apple is known for launching its products, especially iPhones and accessories, in a plethora of colourways—but the MagSafe Charger only launched in silver. This could change soon.

As per a report by MacRumors, Apple could have prototyped at least one coloured version of its MagSafe Charger for iPhone. This means that in the future, Apple could release a coloured version of the popular iPhone accessory.

This rumor comes courtesy of Twitter account @KosutamiSan. The account claims that Apple plans on releasing its outgoing MagSafe charger in an updated “colored" model—which would be in line with MagSafe Charging 3 Charging cables for the MacBook Air.

For those unaware, Apple bundles colour matching cables with the MacBook Air M2. Space Grey model has a Space Grey cable, and so on for other colours—Silver, Midnight, and Starlight. Apple also sells the coloured cables separately.