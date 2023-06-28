Apple iCloud Prices Increased In These Countries: Here’s What You Pay Now

Apple iCloud users in some countries will have to shell out more for their cloud plans. The company has increased the prices of iCloud plans in multiple countries this week, which includes the UK, UAE and South Africa among others.

The iCloud prices have most likely gone up because of the fluctuating value of the currency in these regions, and people will have to bear that hike with increased spending on their iCloud plans. Here is the full list of countries where the Apple iCloud prices have gone up:

- UK

- Poland

- Romania

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- Sweden

- Turkey

- UAE

- Tanzania

iCloud prices in the UK have gone up by 25 per cent, as reported by 9to5Mac. So, the base plan of 50GB data that was priced at 0.79 Pounds now comes for 0.99 Pounds per month.