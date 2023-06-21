Apple ID Owners Gets Passkey Support On Apple Web Logins: All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has announced that it will automatically assign a passkey, allowing users to sign into their Apple ID with Face ID or Touch ID instead of their password on various Apple sign-in pages, including icloud.com.

Now logging into Apple websites will be simplified as users can enter a passkey instead of their full Apple ID credentials, including PIN and password. This option will be available on Apple’s website for a more convenient login process.

“This update will allow a user to sign into any Apple web property using the designated passkey for their Apple ID, and it can be used with Sign in with Apple on the web," Apple said in a statement.

According to Apple, users running beta versions of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma can test it on iCloud.com and appleid.apple.com starting today. This will be available for all supported devices with the releases of iOS 17, iPadOS 17, and macOS Sonoma later this year.

What Is Apple Passey?

Passkeys are easier to use than passwords and far more secure. Passkey is the company’s implementation of an industry standard designed to remove passwords for online authentication.

It can reduce the risks of account compromises because it removes passwords, which can be leaked, exposed or stolen, from the authentication flow. Plus, they are not reused across sites like passwords can be, so the risk of stolen credentials affecting other accounts is less.