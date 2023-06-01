Apple India Records Rs 50 Crore In Sales Thanks To New Store Launches In Mumbai And Delhi

Apple India has reportedly made around Rs 50 crore in sales thanks to the new store launches in Mumbai and Delhi. The company has clearly started earning its money back, and according to reports, Apple saw the biggest revenues for any electronics store around the non-festive period in the country.

The report from ET quoting sources say that both the Mumbai and Delhi Apple stores have garnered big sale openings in just a few weeks since they were opened to customers in the country.

The report says that both Mumbai and Delhi Apple stores have garnered monthly revenue of around Rs 22 to Rs 25 crore each. Apple also saw massive interest during the store launches in Mumbai and Delhi, which has helped the company make revenue Rs 10 crore on the opening day of the Apple BKC Store in Mumbai.

In comparison, a regular electronics store manages to make around Rs 8 crore during the whole month, which shows how much people in India have waited for Apple to open its gates to the first set of exclusive Apple Stores. The report claims Apple stores in both the cities saw more than 6,000 people on the launch day in Mumbai and Delhi.

If the numbers are solid and this is what Apple has managed to record in just a few weeks, it is going to be interesting to see how the retail stores fare over the course of the year.