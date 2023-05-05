Apple Introduces New Gaming Titles To Arcade Service: Full List

Apple has launched 20 new games to its game subscription service Apple Arcade, that offers unlimited access to over 200 fun games.

The new Arcade games added by Apple are:

WHAT THE CAR?

TMNT Splintered Fate

Disney SpellStruck

Cityscapes: Sim Builder

Apple claims all these games are only available on Apple Arcade. The expansion also adds popular games from the App Store to the service, including Temple Run+, Playdead’s LIMBO+, PPKP+, and more.

“Today’s launch boosts our award-winning catalogue with 20 new games people will love playing and sharing with their friends and families," Alex Rofman, Apple’s senior director of Apple Arcade, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to the company, Apple Arcade features games developed by some of the world’s best creators, from indie titles to popular global franchises.

Moreover, the vast collection of mobile games includes everything from fast-paced action games and fierce multiplayer competitions to lively adventures, relaxing puzzlers, and compelling sports titles.

“We love the Arcade model because it provides us with a great opportunity to build unique games, specifically for this audience. We’re so excited for subscribers to play TMNT Splintered Fate, a brand-new title from the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe, available exclusively on Apple Arcade," said Doug Rosen, Paramount Global’s senior vice president of Games & Emerging Media.

Apple Arcade is available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. An Apple Arcade subscription gives a family of up to six unlimited access to all the games in its catalogue.

