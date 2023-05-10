Apple iOS 16.5 Update To Roll Out Next Week: Here's All You Need To Know

The US-based tech giant Apple is set to release a new software update, iOS 16.5, to the public next week, according to reports. The update has been in beta testing since late March and is expected to be a relatively minor update ahead of the announcement of iOS 17 at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) On June 5.

According to MacRumors, the update will include two significant features for the iPhone. The first feature is a Sports tab that has been added to the Apple News app, allowing users to access news, scores, and schedules for their favourite teams and leagues.

The second feature will enable users to initiate a screen recording using Siri, by saying “Hey Siri, start a screen recording." Users will also be able to ask Siri to stop the recording when they’re done.

In addition to the new update, Apple has released its first batch of “rapid security" patches, which are designed to address security vulnerabilities that are currently being actively exploited or pose a significant risk to the safety and privacy of customers.

These patches, known as ‘Rapid Security Responses’, deliver important security improvements between software updates.

To participate in the beta programme, developers can opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app, going to Software Update, tapping on the “Beta Updates" option and toggling on the iOS 16/iPadOS 16 Developer Beta.

Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta.

Additionally, Apple has also confirmed that iOS 16.5 and watchOS 9.5 will be released with the new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper to the public next week.

“The new Pride Celebration watch face and iPhone wallpaper will be available next week, and requires watchOS 9.5 and iOS 16.5," said Apple. iOS 16.5 will include a new Pride Celebration wallpaper designed to match the new Pride Edition band for the Apple Watch.

