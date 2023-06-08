Apple iOS17: This New Feature Will Help You Avoid Unsolicited Nude Photos - Here's How

Apple’s latest operating system, iOS 17, brings enhanced privacy features to iPhone users. One such feature is the automatic blocking of incoming messages and files that may contain sensitive content, such as nudity.

According to Macrumors, the new Opt-in blurring feature can be applied to sensitive images sent in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters for the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and third-party apps.

The feature will prevent adult iPhone users from being subjected to unwanted imagery. All nudity will be blocked but can be viewed by tapping the “Show" button, the report said.

Sensitive Content Warnings work like the Communication Safety functionality that Apple added for children, with all detection done on the device so Apple does not see the content that’s being shared. Sensitive Content Warnings are an expansion of the Communication Safety options that Apple introduced for children last year.

Communication Safety detects and blocks nude images before children can view them, and with ‌iOS 17‌, this too will expand to encompass AirDrop, the systemwide photo picker, ‌FaceTime‌ messages, and third-party apps, MacRumors reported.

Also, iOS 17 users will have the ability to download portions of a map for offline use and navigation. To download a portion of the map, users simply need to select an area on their device and tap to download it. Apple claims that during offline periods, users will now have access to turn-by-turn navigation for driving, walking, transit, or cycling.