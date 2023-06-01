Apple iPad Air And Thunderbolt Display Now Classified As Obsolete: What It Means

Apple has updated its list of obsolete products, including the original iPad Air and the Thunderbolt Display. This means that owners of these devices will no longer be able to avail repair and service options at Apple Stores and other authorized service centers for these devices, as reported by MacRumors.

For those unaware, Apple, once a product gets past its life cycle, classifies a product in two categories: Obsolete or Vintage. Products are when “Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago," and thus, “Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products," and service providers can’t order parts for repairs.

The iPad Air, which was first introduced in 2013, had a 9.7-inch IPS HD display, A7 processor paired with 1GB RAM, a 5MP camera sensor, and shipped with iOS 7.

On the other hand, the Thunderbolt Display, quite popular among creative professionals, made its debut in 2011. It featured a 27-inch panel with a resolution of 2560 x 1440, and featured a built-in 720P webcam, and carried a sticker price of $999.

Looking ahead, Apple is anticipated to add other popular devices to the vintage category, such as the iPhone X. As the redesigned iPhone equipped with Face ID was launched in 2017, nearly six years have passed, making it eligible for the vintage classification.

Moreover, if you have any of the above mentioned devices, or any device in Apple’s obsolete list, you can send them for repairs at third-party repair shops, not affiliated with Apple. However, the parts and repairs might be subject to availability.