Apple iPadOS 17 Announced: Customizable Lock Screen, Widgets, Health App And More

Apple iPadOS 17: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has introduced the newest version of iPadOS for iPads — iPadOS 17, which comes with numerous features, including a customizable look screen, interactive widgets, new native apps, including the Health app, and an enhanced Notes app.

iPadOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta and will be offered as a free software update in the upcoming fall. Apple’s iPadOS 17 simplifies working with PDFs through the AutoFill feature, improved PDF markup, and collaboration in the Notes app.

Messages receive notable updates, including enhanced sticker options, while FaceTime allows users to leave video and audio messages. The Health app arrives on iPad with interactive charts, and HealthKit empowers developers to create tailored experiences.

“With interactive widgets on the Lock Screen, updates to PDFs and Notes, as well as enhancements to Messages and FaceTime, iPadOS gives users even more ways to get things done easier and faster than ever," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

iPadOS 17 brings upgraded widgets with improved live interactions. These interactive widgets bring a dynamic and engaging experience to the Home Screen, allowing users to access information and perform actions directly from the widgets themselves.

With more flexibility and functionality, users can personalize their Home Screen to suit their preferences and workflow, similar to the customization options available on the iPhone.