Home » Tech » Apple iPadOS 17 Announced: Customizable Lock Screen, Widgets, Health App And More

Apple iPadOS 17 Announced: Customizable Lock Screen, Widgets, Health App And More

iPadOS 17 is currently available as a developer beta and will be offered as a free software update in the upcoming fall.

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 15:19 IST

New Delhi, India

iPadOS 17 brings upgraded widgets with improved live interactions.

Apple iPadOS 17: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has introduced the newest version of iPadOS for iPads — iPadOS 17, which comes with numerous features, including a customizable look screen, interactive widgets, new native apps, including the Health app, and an enhanced Notes app.

Apple's iPadOS 17 simplifies working with PDFs through the AutoFill feature, improved PDF markup, and collaboration in the Notes app.

Messages receive notable updates, including enhanced sticker options, while FaceTime allows users to leave video and audio messages. The Health app arrives on iPad with interactive charts, and HealthKit empowers developers to create tailored experiences.

“With interactive widgets on the Lock Screen, updates to PDFs and Notes, as well as enhancements to Messages and FaceTime, iPadOS gives users even more ways to get things done easier and faster than ever," said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering.

iPadOS 17 brings upgraded widgets with improved live interactions. These interactive widgets bring a dynamic and engaging experience to the Home Screen, allowing users to access information and perform actions directly from the widgets themselves.

With more flexibility and functionality, users can personalize their Home Screen to suit their preferences and workflow, similar to the customization options available on the iPhone.

    • Apple is bringing the Health app to the iPad with iPadOS 17. Previously only available on the iPhone, the Health app now provides iPad users with access to their health data on a larger screen. Also, users can now access their health information from their iPad, iPhone, Apple Watch, and compatible third-party apps and devices.

    Entering information in PDFs is now easier than ever. iPadOS 17 uses machine learning to identify fields in a PDF so that users can quickly add details, such as names, addresses, and emails from Contacts.

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 15:18 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 15:19 IST
