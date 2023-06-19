Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Likely To Get Massive Upgrades: All Details

Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Likely To Get Massive Upgrades: All Details

Apple is likely to switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 19, 2023, 09:13 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone 15 series is tipped to bring some big changes. Image: MacRumors
iPhone 15 series is tipped to bring some big changes. Image: MacRumors

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its latest iPhone 15 series in September this year. Like every year, the smartphone brand is expected to launch at least four new iPhone models, including - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This year, iPhone 15 series is tipped to bring some big changes in terms of design and features, especially in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. According to leaks, Apple is likely to switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor.

Advertisement

The iPhone 15 and its Plus model are rumored to have three significant upgrades compared to their predecessors. Leaks suggest that the standard iPhone 15 models might feature Apple’s new Dynamic Island design with a punch-hole display design, which you usually see in Pro models only.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could feature a frosted glass back with a matte finish, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Camera upgrades include 48MP rear cameras, but optical zoom and LiDAR might be limited to higher-end models. Another notable change could be the inclusion of a USB Type-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning port, simplifying charging with a single cable.

The upcoming iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The new strategy is to offer the latest chipset in Pro models, while standard models get a year-old chipset.

top videos
  • Rakul Preet Singh & Pragya Jaiswal Turn To Cold Water Therapy For Fitness | Know Benefits & More
  • Adipurush Fails Monday Test Miserably With 77 Percent Drop; Kriti Sanon Reacts Amid Growing Backlash
  • Rakhi Sawant's Divorce Party May Be A PR Stunt But Should We Consider Stealing A Page From Her Book?
  • Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, More Attend Karan Deol-Drishya Acharya's Grand Wedding Reception In Mumbai
  • Baraatis Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol & Dharmendra Dance To Dhol Beats At Karan Deol's Wedding | WATCH

    • With the iPhone 15 series launch approaching, more information is expected to surface regarding the features and specifications of these models in the coming weeks.

    In related news, a report from TrendForce claims that the iPhone maker will partner with the Tata Group to assemble iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in India.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

    first published: June 19, 2023, 09:13 IST
    last updated: June 19, 2023, 09:13 IST
    Read More