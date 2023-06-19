Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Likely To Get Massive Upgrades: All Details

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to launch its latest iPhone 15 series in September this year. Like every year, the smartphone brand is expected to launch at least four new iPhone models, including - iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

This year, iPhone 15 series is tipped to bring some big changes in terms of design and features, especially in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. According to leaks, Apple is likely to switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor.

The iPhone 15 and its Plus model are rumored to have three significant upgrades compared to their predecessors. Leaks suggest that the standard iPhone 15 models might feature Apple’s new Dynamic Island design with a punch-hole display design, which you usually see in Pro models only.

According to reports, the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus could feature a frosted glass back with a matte finish, similar to the iPhone 14 Pro models. Camera upgrades include 48MP rear cameras, but optical zoom and LiDAR might be limited to higher-end models. Another notable change could be the inclusion of a USB Type-C port instead of Apple’s Lightning port, simplifying charging with a single cable.

The upcoming iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The new strategy is to offer the latest chipset in Pro models, while standard models get a year-old chipset.