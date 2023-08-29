Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus To Come In New Light Green Colour

The Cupertino-based Apple is reportedly planning to introduce new colour options for the upcoming iPhone 15 series smartphones, which are rumored to launch on September 12. A recent leak suggests that Apple’s lower-end iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 models will be available in a new light green colour.

The latest information comes from leakers MajinBuOfficial and URedditor, Macrumors reported. According to the report, it appears the new colour option will be very similar to the green finish available for the iPhone 12 and the discontinued iPhone 12 mini.

However, it is not certain whether this color will be ready when the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are launched next month, or if it will be available as an extra in the 2024 spring.

Advertisement

Leaks, earlier, suggested that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be available Midnight (Black), Starlight (White), Yellow, Blue, and Orange (Coral Pink). On the other hand, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will offer colour options like Dark Blue, Silver-Gray, Space Black, and Titanium.

The company also makes the standard iPhones available in (PRODUCT)RED, a deep red that benefits The Global Fund, an organisation fighting HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis, and malaria, primarily in sub-Saharan Africa.