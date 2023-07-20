Apple iPhone 15 Launch Could Face Delays: Here’s Why

Apple iPhone 15 launch could be delayed by a month, as per an industry analyst quoted in multiple reports on Thursday. The analyst shared this update after checking with Apple’s supply chain, and going by these estimates, he feels Apple could launch the iPhone 15 series in October this year, instead of its usual September timeline.

The analyst has not given a clear reason behind the supposed delayed launch of the iPhone 15 series. Earlier this month, Bloomberg quoted sources saying the iPhone launch is well on schedule, while the company could have another event for the Macs in October.

Apple usually keeps a tight leash on these rumours but the supply chain rumours are hard to avoid, but it is likely that the new development could be a guessing game rather than the actual update.