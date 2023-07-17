Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Likely To Be Available In New Pink Colour: All You Need To Know

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be available in a dark blue colour with a grey tone.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 14:10 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone 15 is rumored to come in green, light yellow, and pink colors

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple may launch four new iPhones  —  iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max- this year.  The iPhone 15 series is expected to launch in the second week of September. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has claimed that the upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone will be available in pink colour.

According to the leaker ShrimpApplePro, who shared the information, the upcoming iPhone 15 is rumored to come in green, light yellow, and pink colors. AppleInsider reported this news and also mentioned that the leaker posted an image with a Foxconn security badge, indicating that the source is associated with Apple’s assembly partner.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be available in a dark blue colour with a grey tone. The blue colour is expected to come with a new titanium material and will have a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past.

Moreover, the company is expected to introduce a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. According to a report from 9to5Mac, a Weibo user has shared information about the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro, stating that it will be available in a fresh colour option called “crimson."

    • The report also includes self-generated renders of the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in new green, light blue, and red shades. Another report also claims that the iPhone 15 will feature an 18 per cent larger battery, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro a 14 per cent larger battery, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max a 12 per cent larger battery.

    Reports also suggest that the iPhone Pro models will feature a titanium frame. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are expected to be powered by the current A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max could utilize the more advanced A17 Bionic SoC. Additionally, this year’s iPhone models are rumored to bring 48MP camera units for enhanced photography capabilities, along with the inclusion of a USB Type-C port for charging.

    About the Author

    Bharat Upadhyay

    first published: July 17, 2023, 13:33 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 14:10 IST
