Apple iPhone 15 May Support 15W Wireless Fast Charging Without MagSafe: Report

Apple is reportedly preparing for the release of its highly anticipated iPhone 15 series in September 2023. Recent rumors originating from China suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 models will offer support for 15W wireless fast charging, eliminating the need for MagSafe-certified chargers.

This means that users will be able to achieve faster wireless charging speeds using third-party chargers that lack official MagSafe certification. According to MacRumors, vurrently, iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 models can only achieve 15W wireless fast charging with Apple’s official MagSafe charger or third-party chargers carrying the official MFM (Made for MagSafe) certification.

When using standard Qi-certified wireless chargers, these models are limited to a maximum charging speed of 7.5W. The rumor suggests that the iPhone 15 series will be capable of reaching 15W wireless magnetic charging using non-MFM certified chargers, which are typically more affordable alternatives to those with Apple’s official certification.

Although the rumor’s source has not been verified, the claim aligns with Apple’s involvement in the development of the next-generation Qi2 wireless standard, the report said.

The Qi2 wireless standard, announced by the Wireless Power Consortium in January 2023, incorporates a Magnetic Power Profile similar to MagSafe. This new standard ensures better alignment between devices and chargers, leading to improved energy efficiency and faster charging speeds. Qi2 smartphones and chargers are expected to be available starting from the 2023 holiday season.

Apple’s potential decision to extend MagSafe-like functionality to all devices supporting Qi2 wireless charging appears to be in contrast to its stance on USB-C.

The iPhone 15 is said to feature a USB-C port, aligning with new regulations in Europe. However, these details have yet to be confirmed officially, MacRumors reported.

Meanwhile, Apple is gearing up to unveil iOS 17 at the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference, starting with the keynote event on June 5, 2023. One of the notable features expected in iOS 17 is an updated Lock Screen interface that transforms the iPhone into a “smart-home display."