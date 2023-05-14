Apple iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Likely To Be Made In India By Tata Group: Report

The US-based tech giant Apple is planning to manufacture some models of the upcoming iPhone 15 series in India to reduce its dependence on China for production. The iPhone 15 is expected to launch in September this year.

There is a new report that suggests that Apple will partner with the Tata Group to assemble iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus in the country. According to TrendForce, the Tata Group will be the fourth company to manufacture iPhones for Apple after Foxconn, Pegatron, and Luxshare.

The Tata Group has acquired Wistron’s Indian production line, which is India’s largest conglomerate that will assemble the iPhone 15 series. This comes as Wistron is reportedly preparing to exit the Indian market, paving the way for Tata to become the new contract partner for iPhone production in the country.

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The new strategy is to offer the latest chipset in Pro models, while standard models get a year-old chipset.

The iPhone 15 could also have a 48MP primary camera at the back, which is a major upgrade from the 12MP sensors seen in current iPhone models. However, features such as a telephoto lens or LiDAR for optical zoom may only be available in the Pro models

Also, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Ku, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a “periscope lens," a technology that is currently exclusive to high-end smartphones like Samsung, Google, and Huawei, MacRumors reported.

The Periscope lens would be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max and enable 5-6x optical zoom. The periscope lens is expected to be integrated into the Telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing for up to 6x zoom when capturing photos with the rear camera.