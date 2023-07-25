Apple iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely To Get Massive Price Hike: Here's Why

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to raise the prices of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models to increase revenue during an expected drop in smartphone sales.

The Bloomberg report claims that despite a projected decline in the overall smartphone market, Apple is planning to increase its overall revenue by raising the price of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.

There have been previous rumors suggesting that Apple might increase the price of its upcoming Pro models. In May, it was speculated that features exclusive to the Pro models, like Dynamic Island and a 48MP camera, could lead Apple to further differentiate their pricing from non-Pro devices this year.

The price increase was also predicted in March by Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities. The iPhone 14 Pro and ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ Max start at $999 and $1,099, meaning that any price increase would put both high-end iPhone models north of $1,000 for the first time, MacRumors reported.

The ‌iPhone 15‌ series is anticipated to be unveiled in September, but there could be limited supplies for the Pro models. All four devices are rumored to have a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame. The Pro models are expected to have various additional features and changes.

According to Bloomberg’s report, Apple has requested suppliers to manufacture approximately 85 million units of the iPhone 15 this year, a quantity similar to the previous year.