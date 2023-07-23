Apple iPhone 15 Pro Likely To Come With Wi-Fi 6E: All You Need To Know

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is expected to launch 4 new smartphones this year as part of the iPhone 15 series — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. According to a recent report, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be the first iPhones with Wi-Fi 6E support, while the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are likely to retain regular Wi-Fi 6.

According to MacRumors, Wi-Fi 6E will allow for faster and more reliable wireless connectivity on iPhone 15 Pro models. Wi-Fi 6 operates on the 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while Wi-Fi 6E also works over the 6GHz band for increased bandwidth. It offers faster wireless speeds, lower latency, and less signal interference, so long as a supported device is connected to a Wi-Fi 6E router.

Reports also hinted that this year, iPhone 15 series will bring some big changes in terms of design and features, especially in iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. The company is likely to switch to USB-C charging and abandon the Lightning port. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models could also come with improved cameras and chipsets, including a 48MP main camera sensor.

The iPhone 15 and its Plus model are rumored to have three significant upgrades compared to their predecessors. Leaks suggest that the standard iPhone 15 models might feature Apple’s new Dynamic Island design with a punch-hole display design, which you usually see in Pro models only.

The upcoming iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Plus are expected to have Apple’s Bionic A16 chipset, which was introduced last year in the iPhone 14 Pro models. The new strategy is to offer the latest chipset in Pro models, while standard models get a year-old chipset.