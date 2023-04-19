Trends :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Home » Tech » Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely To Come With 5-6x Optical Zoom: What To Expect

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max Likely To Come With 5-6x Optical Zoom: What To Expect

The Periscope lens would be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max and enable 5-6x optical zoom.

Advertisement

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 09:31 IST

New Delhi, India

iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope lens. (Image: 9to5Mac/Ian Zelbo)
iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a periscope lens. (Image: 9to5Mac/Ian Zelbo)

The US-based tech giant Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 lineup in September 2023. Ahead of the official announcement, a new report revealed that the higher-end variant — Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max may come with an impressive 5-6x optical zoom.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Ku, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a “periscope lens," a technology that is currently exclusive to high-end smartphones like Samsung, Google, and Huawei, MacRumors reported.

Advertisement

The Periscope lens would be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max and enable 5-6x optical zoom. The periscope lens is expected to be integrated into the Telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing for up to 6x zoom when capturing photos with the rear camera.

One of the advantages of periscope technology is that it allows for a greater distance between the camera elements within the compact design of a smartphone, resulting in increased optical zoom without compromising image quality or sharpness.

RELATED NEWS

The rumored 5-6x optical zoom of the iPhone 15 Pro Max would be a significant upgrade from the current maximum of 3x optical zoom available on iPhones. However, Kuo also mentioned that the periscope lens may be limited to the iPhone 16 Pro Max next year, meaning that it could only be available on the most expensive iPhone model for at least the next two generations of devices.

Advertisement

Recently, Ming-Chi Kuo also claimed that Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will no longer feature solid-state buttons. Kuo had previously stated that the devices would be equipped with solid-state buttons, which offer haptic feedback to simulate the feeling of pressing a button. However, in a Medium post, he confirmed that the phones will have physical buttons instead.

Also, iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a titanium frame with a rounder-edged design, new buttons, a giant camera bump, and more. According to GSMArena, the size of the individual camera protrusions will increase once again, and the entire hump will thicken.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

first published: April 19, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated: April 19, 2023, 09:31 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Citadel, Dahaad, Queen Charlotte, Indian Police Force Among The Most Anticipated Projects In The OTT Space

+8PHOTOS

Amitabh Bachchan, Bhumi Pednekar, Kajol, Zoya Akhtar Pay Last Respects To Pamela Chopra, See Pics