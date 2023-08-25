Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come In Blue and Gray Titanium Options Not Gold

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its latest iPhone 15 series next month. Rumours related to the iPhone 15 series lately suggest that the Cupertino-based tech giant is set to bring major changes to this year’s iPhone lineup.

According to MacRumors, Apple will hold an event on Tuesday, September 12, where the brand will launch at least 4 new iPhones — iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra (Pro Max).

The report suggested that iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a titanium frame instead of a stainless steel frame for the first time, and with the material swap, the company is also focusing on new colours.

In July, MacRumors teamed up with Unknownz21 to reveal a new dark blue shade that Apple plans to use for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌. They also mentioned that Apple has been testing a silver-gray shade and a space-black colour.

Now 9to5Mac report recently said that it has also heard that Apple will be introducing a new dark blue colour, which will be joined by silver, space black, and a natural titanium shade.

Additionally, Apple won’t offer gold colour iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max this year. Gold has been a popular colour choice for Pro iPhones, especially in regions like China and India. According to 9to5Mac, the standard iPhone 15 models will come in black, green, blue, yellow, and pink, which are colours that we have seen rumoured previously.