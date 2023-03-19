Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max To Come With World's Thinnest Screen Bezels: Report

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to bring its upcoming iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone with ultra-thin bezels around the display.

According to a report, the iPhone 15 Pro Max may feature a front display that has bezels of only 1.55mm (0.06 inches), making it by far the thinnest bezel in any smartphone ever made.

Tipster Ice Universe recently took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote: “iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm bezel black edge held by Xiaomi 13, and we measure that its cover plate black bezel width is only 1.55 mm.iS22 and S23- 1.95mmiCEiPhone 14 Pro 2.17mm)."

Last week, the front glass videos of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphones had leaked online which revealed that they will feature ultra-thin bezels around the display.

Also, Apple is expected to limit its display features — Always-On and ProMotion — to the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone models.

It was also reported that the iPhone maker will bring support for Wi-Fi 6E network to only iPhone 15 Pro models. The iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will likely include new features such as solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, a titanium frame and increased RAM.

Earlier, a report from Macrumors also mentioned that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus bezels will not likely come with any noticeable changes. All four iPhone 15 models are expected to come with bezels that will be slightly curved around the edges, like the iPhone 11 series.

The report also revealed that the iPhone 15 Pro models may feature unified volume buttons, replacing the current separate buttons for volume up and down. The new volume rocker will enable users to adjust the volume based on where they press the button.

