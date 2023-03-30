Apple iPhone 15 Pro May Come With Multi-Use Action Button Instead Of Mute Switch

The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is one of the most highly anticipated smartphones of the year, and now a new report suggests that it will come with a unique new feature - a multi-use action button instead of the traditional mute switch.

According to leaked information, the iPhone 15 Pro will feature a physical button on the side of the device that can be used for a variety of purposes, including muting calls, taking screenshots, and launching Siri. The new button is said to be more versatile than the current mute switch, which is only used for silencing incoming calls and notifications.

The multi-use button on the iPhone 15 Pro will reportedly have customizable settings, allowing users to assign different actions to the button depending on their preferences, MacRumors reported.

The source close to MacRumors claimed the Action button will replace the Ring/Silent switch that has been included on every iPhone model since 2007. Also, the Action button will continue to work for a period after an iPhone runs out of battery thanks to the inclusion of a new low-power chip.

In addition to an Action button, iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to have a singular volume button that can adjust the volume both up and down. Both buttons are expected to have a solid-state design

While there is no official word from Apple about the iPhone 15 Pro or its features, rumors and leaks have been circulating for months. In addition to the multi-use action button, the device is expected to have a redesigned camera system, improved battery life, and faster processing speeds.

These changes are only rumored for the iPhone 15 Pro models, with the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models still expected to have a mute switch and two volume buttons, MacRumors reported.

