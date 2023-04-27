Apple iPhone 15 Pro To Drop Solid-State Buttons, Keep 'Action' Button: Report

The US-based tech giant Apple is planning to launch its latest iPhone 15 lineup in September. Ahead of the launch, the latest reports suggest that the company has dropped the idea of adding solid-state buttons to new iPhones.

However, the upcoming iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to feature a customizable “Action" button that will replace the traditional Ring/Silent switch.

According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple-certified accessory makers are working on Computer-Aided Designs (CADs) for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which show that these models will have two mechanical volume buttons and an additional mechanical button in place of the Ring/Silent switch.

Users can customize this new button to perform various system functions like Ring/Silent, Do Not Disturb, or Flashlight, similar to the “Action" button on the Apple Watch Ultra, MacRumors Reported.

The difference between mechanical buttons and solid-state buttons is that mechanical buttons move when pressed, while solid-state buttons rely on Taptic Engines inside the iPhone to simulate movement.

Apple analyst Jeff Pu believes that solid-state buttons have been postponed until the iPhone 16 Pro next year due to some “design issues" encountered during iPhone 15 Pro development.

Removing the Ring/Silent switch would be a significant change as it has been a standard feature on every iPhone since the first model in 2007.

However, this change is expected to be limited to the iPhone 15 Pro models only, as the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models are still expected to have the switch.

The latest CADs also reveal that the rear camera bump on iPhone 15 Pro models will not protrude as much as initially expected.

In related news, According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Ku, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will feature a “periscope lens," a technology that is currently exclusive to high-end smartphones like Samsung, Google, and Huawei.

The periscope lens is expected to be integrated into the Telephoto lens of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, allowing for up to 6x zoom when capturing photos with the rear camera.

