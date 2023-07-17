Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Expected In September This Year, New M3 Macs Could Launch In October

Apple is set for a busy end to the year with new iPhones, Macs, and iPads expected to be part of the lineup this year as well.

Curated By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 13:31 IST

California, USA

iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to have a singular volume button. Image Source: MacRumors
We’re still a few months away from the big event, but reports seem to confirm that Apple will launch the new iPhone 15 series in September this year as well.

The report from Bloomberg shares the details that most of you have been waiting for, and we are not surprised that the company will bring the new iPhones at a similar timeline like it has been doing for years. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro models could follow the trend with four models this year as well, but the features could see major improvements.

The new iPhones should see major camera upgrades, especially on the Pros, and rumours suggest Apple could have a new Ultra variant in the making. We do expect the vanilla iPhone 15 models to get some of the features from the previous Pro variants, which helps the company to go higher up with the base price. You could also have the first iPhones with the USB C charging port, which is being forced on Apple after the recent EU laws were passed, mandating unified charging adapters for all mobile devices.

    • Apple is also expected to have multiple events in the space of one month, where we could see the first bout of M3-powered iPad, MacBook and the Mac Pros. The company has been moving at a quick pace with the development of its M-series silicone, and since the debut of the M1-powered MacBook Air, Apple has managed to transition out of the Intel lineup, and bringing more Macs to the catalogue, giving buyers more options.

    The M3 chipset could see further advancement from Apple, but after seeing the gains made through the M2 Pro variants, we are eager to see how the company manages to upstage that. The iPad Pros moving to the M3 variant instead of M2 suggests the performance boost could be handy for the tablet, with further optimisation in iPadOS to make it work.

    About the Author

    S Aadeetya

    first published: July 17, 2023, 13:31 IST
