Apple iPhone 15 Series Launch Expected In September This Year, New M3 Macs Could Launch In October

We’re still a few months away from the big event, but reports seem to confirm that Apple will launch the new iPhone 15 series in September this year as well.

The report from Bloomberg shares the details that most of you have been waiting for, and we are not surprised that the company will bring the new iPhones at a similar timeline like it has been doing for years. The iPhone 15 and the iPhone 15 Pro models could follow the trend with four models this year as well, but the features could see major improvements.

The new iPhones should see major camera upgrades, especially on the Pros, and rumours suggest Apple could have a new Ultra variant in the making. We do expect the vanilla iPhone 15 models to get some of the features from the previous Pro variants, which helps the company to go higher up with the base price. You could also have the first iPhones with the USB C charging port, which is being forced on Apple after the recent EU laws were passed, mandating unified charging adapters for all mobile devices.