Apple iPhone 15 Series May Not Launch In September This Year: Here's why

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple, known for launching new iPhones usually in September every year, may face a delay with the iPhone 15 series launch in 2023. According to a recent report, the iPhone 15 series smartphones could hit the markets only in October instead of September.

Bank of America global securities analyst Wamsi Mohan suggested that Apple’s iPhone 15 devices could be delayed by a “few weeks," but he did not provide a reason for the delay.

Reports suggest that the delay in the iPhone 15 series launch might affect Apple’s sales in the September quarter. Moreover, limited availability of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max is expected at launch in September due to screen manufacturing issues.

The ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will have slimmer bezels than the iPhone 14 Pro models, and it is this decrease in bezel size that is creating issues, MacRumors reported. According to The Information, Apple suppliers are using a new display manufacturing process to shrink the bezel size, and it is causing problems with displays made by LG Display.