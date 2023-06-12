Apple iPhone 15 Series Could See Major Price Hike: Here's How Much It Could Cost

Apple iPhone 15 launch is expected later this year, and ahead of the official announcement, a new leak suggests that the upcoming iPhone 15 models will be more expensive than the current iPhone 14 models.

According To Wedbush analyst Dan Ives, the average selling price for the iPhone 15 series is estimated to be $925 (around Rs 76,258.39). At present, the price of the new iPhone 14 starts at $799 ( around Rs 65,877.95) in the United States.

The analyst is not the first to predict that the iPhone 15 series pricing could be hiked by Apple. The iPhone maker has not officially announced any details regarding the launch or pricing of the iPhone 15 series.

Ives also told CNBC that around 250 million iPhone models have not been upgraded over the past four years and the arrival of the iPhone 15 lineup could prompt new purchases and boost Apple’s sales.

The analyst also believes that Apple Services, such as Apple TV+, App Store, iCloud, and Apple Music, will experience significant growth and reach the milestone of $100 billion. He suggests that the new Apple Vision Pro will contribute to enhancing the company’s internet-focused services.

Meanwhile, according to a Weibo post, it is expected that the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with frosted back glass like existing Pro models. The leak came from the same account that accurately leaked that iPhone 14 models would be launching in Yellow.