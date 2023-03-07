Apple iPhone SE 4 Likely To Come With OLED Panel: Know More

Apple iPhone SE 4 Launch: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is working aggressively on its upcoming affordable iPhone SE 4, which is expected to launch in 2024. According to a new report, the company will use OLED panels from Chinese display supplier BOE for its fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone models.

Due to production problems, BOE missed the initial number of OLED panels intended for this year’s iPhone 15 series, with Samsung and LG claiming the majority of orders, reports MacRumors. Now it is likely trying to make up for it by concentrating on making OLED panels for the budget-friendly iPhone SE 4.

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year. Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the tech giant has restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and an in-house 5G baseband chip.

Kuo had also mentioned that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go “smoothly" in the first half of next year. In a series of tweets, Kuo said the new iPhone SE will be similar to the standard iPhone 14, which features a 6.1-inch OLED display with thinner bezels. The current iPhone SE is equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD display with thicker bezels.

As per MacRumors, the new iPhone SE will be equipped with Apple’s custom-designed 5G modem, with connectivity limited to sub-6GHz bands of 5G, the analyst said. The current iPhone SE already supports 5G but uses Qualcomm’s custom Snapdragon X57 chip.

The Apple analyst did not indicate when the new iPhone SE would be released, but it likely won’t be available until March 2024 or later based on when previous models of the device launched, the report added.

Meanwhile, a new report has claimed that Apple is planning to launch the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new yellow colour option this week.

