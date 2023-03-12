The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is aggressively working on touchscreen Mac technology. Now, a new report says that the first touchscreen Mac could come out as soon as 2025. Also, the first touchscreen Mac is expected to continue to feature a traditional laptop design, complete with a trackpad and a keyboard.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple engineers are actively engaged in the development of a Mac with a touchscreen, and one of the first Macs with a touchscreen could be an OLED version of the MacBook Pro. While a standard notebook design will continue to be used, the machine will feature a display that supports touch input like an iPhone or an ‌iPad‌, MacRumors reported,

Gurman also said that the first touchscreen Macs are likely to use macOS, the operating system that runs on the Mac. The iPhone maker is not looking to combine iPadOS and macOS at this time.

As per the report, Apple software engineering chief Craig Federighi in 2020 said that Apple believed Mac ergonomics require the hands to be rested on a surface, claiming that lifting your arm up to poke a screen is fatiguing.

Later in 2020, Federighi said that a touch-based interface was not considered for the Mac and that Apple had no secret plans to change the way the Mac works. Apple has been dismissing claims of a touchscreen Mac for almost a decade at this point, the report said.

In related news, Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later. According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues, reports AppleInsider.

This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro. There have been rumours that the tech giant would be able to hide the biometric technology under the display ever since the iPhone X debuted the notch to house its Face ID system.

