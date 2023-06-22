Trends :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Apple Issues Major Security Fix For iPhones With The New Update: What We Know

The company has confirmed the issue which may have actively exploited by hackers.

Reported By: S Aadeetya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 22, 2023, 14:57 IST

Delhi, India

Apple is offering the new iOS update with the fix
Apple has released the new iOS 16.5.1 and the iPadOS 16.5.1 versions for iPhones and iPads this week which not only offers some new improvements but also fixes security related issues. The company has issued a note which talks about three zero-day vulnerabilities that have been reportedly used by hackers to target iPhone users through the iMessage app.

Apple explains that these issues will be fixed the moment you update to the latest iOS 16.5.1 version which was publicly released for iPhone users on Wednesday. But it seems the issue is not just limited to iPhones, as a similar update has also made its way to iPad users this week in the form of iPadOS 16.5.1 version which has a download size of 140MB.

The company’s note clearly says the update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Same is the case with iOS 16.5.1 for iPhone users. Reports suggest two of these issues have been discovered by researchers at Kaspersky, who explained the details of a spyware that can take advantage of the iOS vulnerability to gain access to the device.

    • The third vulnerability has been attributed to an unknown researcher. iOS 16 version is compatible with a host of iPhones, starting from iPhone XR which is Apple’s strong point but vulnerabilities like these mean the older iPhones also fall prey to these issues and it is critical that anybody using the old models update their devices right away.

    The WebKit issue seems to have affected Mac users as well and for them Apple has released the macOS Ventura 13.4.1, Monterey 12.6.7 and Big Sur 11.7.8 version updates. You can download the update by going to the Settings of your iPhone/iPad/Mac and click on the software tab to receive the new version, put your Passcode for authorisation to install the version and restart the device.

    first published: June 22, 2023, 14:54 IST
    last updated: June 22, 2023, 14:57 IST
