Apple Issues Major Security Fix For iPhones With The New Update: What We Know

Apple has released the new iOS 16.5.1 and the iPadOS 16.5.1 versions for iPhones and iPads this week which not only offers some new improvements but also fixes security related issues. The company has issued a note which talks about three zero-day vulnerabilities that have been reportedly used by hackers to target iPhone users through the iMessage app.

Apple explains that these issues will be fixed the moment you update to the latest iOS 16.5.1 version which was publicly released for iPhone users on Wednesday. But it seems the issue is not just limited to iPhones, as a similar update has also made its way to iPad users this week in the form of iPadOS 16.5.1 version which has a download size of 140MB.

The company’s note clearly says the update provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users. Same is the case with iOS 16.5.1 for iPhone users. Reports suggest two of these issues have been discovered by researchers at Kaspersky, who explained the details of a spyware that can take advantage of the iOS vulnerability to gain access to the device.