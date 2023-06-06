Trends :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Apple Launches 15‑Inch MacBook Air At WWDC 2023: Price In India, Availability And Specs

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors.

Reported By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 00:18 IST

New Delhi, India

MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging.

During the WWDC 2023, the Cupertino-based tech giant Apple on Monday launched a new MacBook Air laptop with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, an M2 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a six-speaker sound system and much more.

Apple 15‑inch MacBook Air Price And Availability in India

The 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 chip, is available in midnight, starlight, silver, and space gray colours and the price in India starts at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,24,900 for education. The MacBook Air with M2 is available to order and will arrive to customers, and in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers, from June 13.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon," said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

Apple 15‑inch MacBook Air Specifications

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors. It is also twice the resolution and 25 per cent brighter than a comparable PC laptop. The new MacBook Air measures only 11.5mm thin. It weighs just 3.3 pounds.

MacBook Air also features MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories and up to a 6K external display, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack for connectivity.

    • With the M2 chip, the 15-inch MacBook Air is 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The new MacBook Air delivers a battery life up to 18 hours. It features a powerful 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for blazing-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. M2chip also delivers 100GB/s of memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of fast unified memory.

    The 15-inch MacBook Air has a 1080p FaceTime HD camera for FaceTime calls and video conferencing. The design of the new 15-inch MacBook Air also features a new six-speaker sound system with two tweeters and two sets of force-canceling woofers. The new speakers deliver twice the bass depth for fuller sound, and Spatial Audio with support for Dolby Atmos.

    first published: June 06, 2023, 00:10 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 00:18 IST
