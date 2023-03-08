Apple Launches iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus In New Yellow Colour In India: Check Price & Availability

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has launched the latest iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in a new yellow colour, adding more choices to the lineup this spring. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order in India from Friday, with availability starting March 14.

Apple iPhone 14 And iPhone 14 Plus: Price

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available in yellow in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage capacities, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively.

Customers in Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, the U.K., the U.S., and more than 60 other countries and regions will be able to pre-order iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus in yellow beginning at 5 a.m. PST (6:30 pm IST) this Friday, March 10, with availability beginning Tuesday, March 14.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus is also available in midnight, blue, starlight, purple, and (PRODUCT) RED options. The iPhone 14 measures 146.70 x 71.50 x 7.80mm and weighs 172.00 grams.

Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus," said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.

“The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone," Borchers added.

iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life, with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminium design that is water- and dust-resistant.

