Home » Tech » Apple Likely Working On 30-Inch iMac: All You Need To Know

Apple Likely Working On 30-Inch iMac: All You Need To Know

Gurman expects the 24-inch iMac to be updated with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip by early next year.

Curated By: Bharat Upadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:17 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple has a larger iMac in its product roadmap.
The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple is reportedly planning to develop a new iMac with over a 30-inch display. The iMac is currently only available in a 24-inch size, as Apple discontinued the Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro over the last few years.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is conducting early work on an iMac with a screen over 30 inches. However, the 30-inch iMac might take a long time to launch. He did not share any additional details at this time, MacRumors reported.

MacRumors also reported that despite occasional rumors about the iMac Pro making a comeback, there is still no larger iMac with Apple silicon available.

As per the report, Gurman expects the 24-inch iMac to be updated with the as-yet-unannounced M3 chip by early next year. All current Apple silicon chips are manufactured based on TSMC’s 5nm process, while the M3 chip is expected to move to a 3nm process for significant performance and power efficiency improvements.

According to Gurman, Apple has a larger iMac in its product roadmap, along with several other upcoming devices. Additionally, Gurman predicts the release of a second-generation Apple Watch Ultra later this year, indicating that the high-end smartwatch may follow an annual update cycle like other Apple Watch models.

The company is reportedly working on a next-generation display technology called microLED that will be coming to the Apple Watch Ultra in 2025. The current Apple Watch Ultra uses standard OLED technology, but microLED offers many of the benefits of OLED along with some improvements.

    • MicroLED displays feature brighter, more vibrant colors, and look like content is ‘painted on top of the glass,’ MacRumors reported.

    The microLED Apple Watch is expected to have a 2.1-inch diagonal display, but other features are not yet known. The Cupertino-based tech giant is already testing microLED displays for the Apple Watch and other devices.

    About the Author

    Bharat UpadhyayBharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and c...Read More

